Imperial Valley News

United States and Cuba To Hold Human Smuggling and Migratory Fraud Prevention Technical Exchange in Havana, Cuba

Havana, Cuba - The United States and Cuba will hold the second Human Smuggling and Migratory Fraud Prevention Technical Exchange in Havana, Cuba, today. The U.S. delegation will include working-level representatives from U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, U.S. Customs and Border Protection, the U.S. Coast Guard, U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services, and the Department of State.

Coordination and cooperation on human smuggling and migratory fraud has been one of several important topics discussed as part of the Law Enforcement Dialogue between the United States and Cuba. We welcome the opportunity to bring together technical experts to discuss this topic of common interest.