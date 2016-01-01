Imperial Valley News

North Korea's Ballistic Missile Launches

Washington, DC - The United States strongly condemns North Korea’s launch of three ballistic missiles into the Sea of Japan. These launches, which have become far too common in the past several months, violate multiple UN Security Council Resolutions explicitly prohibiting North Korea's launches using ballistic missile technology.

North Korea’s development of its UN-proscribed nuclear and ballistic missile programs threatens the United States; our allies, Japan and the Republic of Korea; and our partners in the region. Today’s reckless launches by North Korea threaten civil aviation and maritime commerce in the region.

We will raise our concerns at the UN about the threat posed to international security by these programs. We will also do so in other fora—including the upcoming East Asia Summit—to bolster international resolve to hold the D.P.R.K. accountable for its provocative actions. Our commitment to the defense of our allies in the face of these threats remains ironclad.

We call on North Korea to refrain from actions and rhetoric that further raise tensions in the region and to focus instead on taking concrete steps toward fulfilling its international obligations and commitments.