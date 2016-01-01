Imperial Valley News

U.S.-China Cooperation on Climate Change

Washington, DC - Today, the United States and China formally joined the Paris Agreement in a ceremony in Hangzhou, China. President Obama and President Xi deposited each country’s official instrument to join the agreement with United Nations Secretary General Ban-Ki Moon.

Today’s announcement marks another milestone in President Obama and President Xi’s legacy of climate leadership and represents a significant step towards the Paris Agreement entering into force this year. The leaders also affirmed their commitment to work together to reach successful outcomes this year in adopting an ambitious amendment to the Montreal Protocol to phasedown HFCs and on a market-based measure to reduce carbon emissions from international aviation, and announced continued bilateral climate cooperation and domestic action.