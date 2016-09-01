Imperial Valley News

CDFA is developing regulations to establish cannabis cultivation licensing and a track and trace system

Sacramento, California - The California Department of Food & Agriculture (CDFA) is developing regulations to establish cannabis cultivation licensing and a track and trace system, collectively referred to as the Medical Cannabis Cultivation Program (MCCP). The Department has scheduled eight public scoping workshops next month to assist with the development of a Programmatic Environmental Impact Report (PEIR).

The PEIR will provide public, state and local agencies as well as permitting agencies information about the potential environmental impacts of the adoption and implementation of the statewide regulations. The PEIR will be prepared and circulated for public review by CDFA in accordance with the provisions of the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA). CDFA will serve as the lead agency pursuant to CEQA and will consider public comments regarding the scope and content of the information to be included in the PEIR.

The schedule of scoping workshops is as follows:

All workshops will be from 4 pm to 7 pm

Tuesday, September 13 – Sacramento

Sacramento Convention Center

1400 J St. Rm 202

Sacramento, CA 985814

Wednesday, September 14 – Redding

Red Lion Hotel (Sierra Room)

1830 Hilltop Dr. Redding, CA 96002

Thursday, September 15 – Eureka

Red Lion Hotel (Pacific Room)

1929 4th St.

Eureka, CA 95501

Tuesday, September 20 – Oakland

Oakland Marriott (Skyline Room)

1001 Broadway

Oakland, CA 94607

Wednesday, September 21 – San Luis Obispo

Courtyard by Marriott (Grand Ballroom)

1605 Calle Joaquin

San Luis Obispo, CA 93405

Thursday, September 22- Coalinga

Harris Ranch Garden Ballroom

23505 West Dorris Ave.

Coalinga, CA 93210

Tuesday, September 27 – Pasadena

Pasadena Convention Center (Ballroom F)

300 E. Green St.

Pasadena, CA 91101

Wednesday, September 28 – Desert Hot Springs

Miracle Springs Resort and Spa (Mirage Ballroom)

10625 Palm Dr.

Desert Hot Springs, CA 92240

The formal comment period for MCCP scoping begins on September 1, 2016 and ends on September 30, 2016. Written comments may be sent to: CDFA, Attn: Amber Morris, Medical Cannabis Cultivation Comments, 1220 N St. Ste. 400, Sacramento, CA 95814 or to This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.