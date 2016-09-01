Imperial Valley News

Sacramento, California - The California Department of Food & Agriculture (CDFA) is developing regulations to establish cannabis cultivation licensing and a track and trace system, collectively referred to as the Medical Cannabis Cultivation Program (MCCP). The Department has scheduled eight public scoping workshops next month to assist with the development of a Programmatic Environmental Impact Report (PEIR).
The PEIR will provide public, state and local agencies as well as permitting agencies information about the potential environmental impacts of the adoption and implementation of the statewide regulations. The PEIR will be prepared and circulated for public review by CDFA in accordance with the provisions of the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA). CDFA will serve as the lead agency pursuant to CEQA and will consider public comments regarding the scope and content of the information to be included in the PEIR.
The schedule of scoping workshops is as follows:
All workshops will be from 4 pm to 7 pm
Tuesday, September 13 – Sacramento
Sacramento Convention Center
1400 J St. Rm 202
Sacramento, CA 985814
Wednesday, September 14 – Redding
Red Lion Hotel (Sierra Room)
1830 Hilltop Dr. Redding, CA 96002
Thursday, September 15 – Eureka
Red Lion Hotel (Pacific Room)
1929 4th St.
Eureka, CA 95501
Tuesday, September 20 – Oakland
Oakland Marriott (Skyline Room)
1001 Broadway
Oakland, CA 94607
Wednesday, September 21 – San Luis Obispo
Courtyard by Marriott (Grand Ballroom)
1605 Calle Joaquin
San Luis Obispo, CA 93405
Thursday, September 22- Coalinga
Harris Ranch Garden Ballroom
23505 West Dorris Ave.
Coalinga, CA 93210
Tuesday, September 27 – Pasadena
Pasadena Convention Center (Ballroom F)
300 E. Green St.
Pasadena, CA 91101
Wednesday, September 28 – Desert Hot Springs
Miracle Springs Resort and Spa (Mirage Ballroom)
10625 Palm Dr.
Desert Hot Springs, CA 92240
The formal comment period for MCCP scoping begins on September 1, 2016 and ends on September 30, 2016. Written comments may be sent to: CDFA, Attn: Amber Morris, Medical Cannabis Cultivation Comments, 1220 N St. Ste. 400, Sacramento, CA 95814 or to This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.