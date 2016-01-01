Imperial Valley News

Peyton, Eli Manning Ask Public To Support Louisiana Flood Relief Efforts

Washington, DC - The American Red Cross announced that Peyton and Eli Manning are encouraging the public to support Louisiana flood relief. Both of the Mannings are members of the Red Cross National Celebrity Cabinet and have deep roots in Louisiana.

“It is difficult to see images and hear stories of the thousands of people who have been displaced from their homes,” said the Mannings. “Like the Red Cross, we are committed to helping the people affected by the deadly and destructive flooding in Louisiana.”

The Red Cross has mobilized a massive relief effort, providing shelter, food and comfort. More than 2,500 Red Crossers from all 50 states, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico, are the on ground helping in Louisiana. In addition, hundreds of local volunteers are supporting relief efforts. At the peak of the floods, more than 50 Red Cross and community shelters provided refuge for more than 10,000 people.

Mental health disaster workers are visiting shelters to offer comfort. Health services volunteers are helping with things like lost eyeglasses and medications. The Red Cross has also mobilized more than 90 disaster response vehicles and trailer-loads of shelter and kitchen supplies to bolster relief efforts. Some of the supplies arriving include water, personal hygiene items, insect repellant, cleaning kits, bleach and other important supplies. Where flood waters have receded, the Red Cross is distributing meals and relief supplies.

American Red Cross National Board of Governors member Richard Patton shared, “We are extremely grateful for the Mannings and their continued support of the Red Cross. It is because of the kindness and generosity of the public that we are able to provide relief where it is needed most, and the support from the Mannings and so many others is an essential part of our operation.”

“Please join us in making a gift to support people affected by the Louisiana Floods by visiting redcross.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS or texting the word LAFLOODS to 90999 to make a $10 donation,” said the Mannings.